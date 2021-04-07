A who’s who of AfDB’s president Akinwumi Adesina’s network of allies

Vincent Duclert: ‘In Rwanda, France dismissed reality’
27 years ago today, 7 April, the Rwandan genocide erupted following the plane crash of then President Juvenal Habyarimana. For the next 100 days, ... armed militias engaged in a killing spree against the ethnic minority Tutsis and moderate Hutus. In total, some 800,000 people died. The French, who were allies of the Hutu government under Habyarimana, had sent a special force to evacuate their citizens and set up safe zones. Although they witnessed the horror all around them, to this day, they are accused of having done very little to stop the killing.