Changes have been made, but not as many as people had expected. Côte d’Ivoire’s President Alassane Ouattara made only a few small changes to the composition of his new government, which was unveiled on 6 April.

One of these changes is that his team is – as announced – younger and smaller. No minister is more than 68 years old and the new government is composed of 41 members, rather than 47 as it was in the past.

Camara and Adjoumani promoted

Many ministers have retained their positions in this new government led by prime minister Patrick Achi. Three were promoted to minister of state positions. Kandia Camara has been appointed minister of foreign affairs as well as the new number two in the government, and Kobenan Kouassi Adjoumani will still be in charge of the agriculture and rural development portfolio.