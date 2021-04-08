South Africa: Why the ANC is struggling to fire Ace Magashule

At a meeting of the party’s national executive committee at the end of last month, Magashule was, as a concession, given a 30-day grace period to ‘consult’ with former ANC leaders.

READ MORE South Africa: Justice under pressure as Zuma slings mud at judges

So far, he has used this time to campaign publicly and meet with supporters. He also told a meeting of the party’s provincial secretaries that he would not be suspended or disciplined.

Some supporters also threatened to stage a ‘national shutdown’ on Tuesday 6 April 2021, but this did not materialise.

Choosing sides