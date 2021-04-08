South Africa: Why the ANC is struggling to fire Ace Magashule

Mozambique: Why were the ‘experts’ surprised by the occupation of Palma?
Insurgents took the town of Palma on the coast of the far north of Mozambique on 24 March and held it for 10 days. Surprised media claimed it ... was an escalation of a war backed by Islamic State -- despite IS having cut links with the Mozambique insurgents in mid-2020. In this deep dive into the historic roots of the crisis, leading Mozambique analyst Joseph Hanlon unpacks the modus operandi of the insurgency in Cabo Delgado. And asks: do we risk creating an 'Afghanistan' out of Mozambique by relying on inaccurate information and an out-of-date counter-insurgency playbook?