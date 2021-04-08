DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Nigeria's mass atrocities: How did we get here & how do we get out?

Step aside?

South Africa: Why the ANC is struggling to fire Ace Magashule

By Anna Maree
Posted on Thursday, 8 April 2021 12:04

Ace Magashule, the secretary general of South Africa's ruling African National Congress addresses University students during a protest outside Luthuli house, the ANC headquarters in Johannesburg, South Africa, 11 March 2021. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko - RC2Z8M959QM1

South Africa's governing African National Congress (ANC) has given its corruption-charged secretary general Ace Magashule until the end of April to step down or risk suspension. Magashule's fate is crucial to the balance of power in the ANC, which is home to forces that both support and are critical of President Cyril Ramaphosa's leadership.

At a meeting of the party’s national executive committee at the end of last month, Magashule was, as a concession, given a 30-day grace period to ‘consult’ with former ANC leaders.

So far, he has used this time to campaign publicly and meet with supporters. He also told a meeting of the party’s provincial secretaries that he would not be suspended or disciplined.

Some supporters also threatened to stage a ‘national shutdown’ on Tuesday 6 April 2021, but this did not materialise.

Choosing sides

