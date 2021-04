Ballaké Sissoko only leaves his house at sunset.

At around 6pm, he can be seen, with a cap on his head, sitting in front of his large family plot in one of those plastic armchairs with an infinitely low seat, almost touching the red dust that covers street 666 of the peaceful district of Ntomikorobougou. The place, at the foot of the presidential hill and opposite the city’s large barracks, is called the “cité des sportifs”.

In the 1970s, the state offered access to these fields to many footballers but also to great musicians, including Sissoko’s father Djelimady Sissoko, founder of Mali’s national instrumental ensemble. For at least three hours a day, the 53-year-old musician’s long fingers twirl on the kora, while visitors and friends have tea and chat around him, the animals punctuating the improvisations with a few bleats and cackles.

The scene is so routine, the atmosphere so good-natured, that one almost forgets that the man playing here – heir to a prestigious line of djélis (the Mandingo equivalent to griots) – joined his father’s instrumental ensemble at the age of 13 before becoming a master, travelling the world’s stages and giving the kora new life.

In the albums Chamber Music (2009) and Musique de Nuit (2015), among others, he performed alongside French cellist Vincent Segal. For the 3MA project, he also teamed up with Driss El Maloumi’s Arab oud and Rajery’s Malagasy valiha. The new challenge he set himself for the No Format label was even more ambitious. He wanted to create an album called Djourou, which would bring together no less than eight guests, all with different styles. “The kora was born in Africa, but it can travel anywhere,” says Sissoko in the offices of his Parisian label. “I wanted to invite friends, share ideas, without pressure.”

Discreet

The songs are often born out of improvisation, by working with the musicians. “Oxmo Puccino improvised a song on the spot, by listening to one of my melodies… and the same goes for the singer Camille, whom I met in a park near her home, things came about naturally,” says the kora player, who is smiling under his mask. With the song-rock group Feu! Chatterton, contacted on the advice of producer Laurent Bizot, the collaboration took off on a track lasting almost 10 minutes. “We can keep playing until dawn if we’re having fun,” says the musician who often participates in night sessions.

In Bamako, after his afternoon improvisation and exercises, Sissoko often takes a short break at Bla Bla, a trendy bar in the hippodrome district, where expats can eat under the starry sky. Then he goes home… to play again. But this time on the roof of his house, and often until 3 or 4 in the morning. The neighbours don’t generally complain as they are mostly musicians themselves.

Africa Insight Wake up to the essential with the Editor's picks. Sign up Also receive offers from The Africa Report Also receive offers from The Africa Report's partners SUCCESS ERROR

Toumani Diabaté, Mali’s other great kora master, lives a few metres away and is a friend of his. 22 years ago, they co-wrote a four-handed album called Nouvelles Cordes Anciennes. The two men continue to modernise the kora’s sound. But Toumani is also in the big leagues. After working with Björk, Mathieu Chedid and Dee Dee Bridgewater, he joined the London Symphony Orchestra.

The article continues below Free download Get your free PDF: Top 200 banks 2019 The race to transform Complete the form and download, for free, the highlights from The Africa Report’s Exclusive Ranking of Africa’s top 200 banks from last year. Get your free PDF by completing the following form Email Address * Title * Last name * First name * Country * Industry * Position * Get information from Jeune Afrique Media Group: subscription deals, special offers… Close By downloading this PDF you agree to subscribe to The Africa Report Daily newsletter SUCCESS ERROR

Sissoko is more discreet. For instance, he refused to put a picture of himself on the cover of his latest album. The Parisian graphic designers from the agency element(s) came up with a design featuring two palms evoking an outstretched hand that are clapping and the title “rubbing hands”, with rapper Oxmo Puccino. The soloist has no qualms about giving up the limelight and prefers long-term collaborations. “I need a relationship based on trust,” he says. “One in which we take the time to listen to one another.” It’s easy to see why he has become friends with most of the artists he has recorded with.