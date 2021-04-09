DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Ethiopia: Looming famine in Tigray is the making of 'starvation crimes' says report by WPF

STARVATION CRIME

Ethiopia: Looming famine in Tigray is the making of ‘starvation crimes’ says report by WPF

By Patrick Smith
Posted on Friday, 9 April 2021 16:52

People displaced by the recent conflict gather around water points provided by the International Rescue Committee at a makeshift camp for the displaced in Embadanso school in Shire, in the Tigray region of northern Ethiopia Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. (International Rescue Committee via AP)

Without an end to the fighting in Tigray, its people will face starvation more devastating than the “biblical famine” that tore through the region in the 1980s, according to a heavily-detailed survey by researchers from the US-based World Peace Foundation.

They report, in graphic detail, on the systematic destruction of farms and factories across the Tigray region, targeting civilians directly, far beyond what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called a “law enforcement” operation against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) regional government last November.

If the current offensive continues, led by Ethiopian federal troops and Eritrean forces against the remnants of the ousted TPLF, at least 4.5 million people will face deadly shortages of food, medicine and water, Alex de Waal, executive director of the WPF tells The Africa Report.

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Politics

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari speaks after security forces rescued schoolboys from kidnappers, in Katsina, Nigeria
buhari's bothersome baton

Nigeria’s power rotation controversy causes gridlock for Atiku, Tinubu

Nigeria's ruling party and main opposition are both stumped: each have heavyweight contenders whose shot at the presidency is stymied by an informal ... political arrangement, which holds that power should rotate between the north and the south. Bola Tinubu, Atiku Abubakar, Yahya Bello... the list of politicians kicking against zoning taboos, grows by the day. Already, there are fears of a faction of the ruling APC breaking away if it does not get the candidate it wants.