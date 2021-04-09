Ethiopia: Looming famine in Tigray is the making of ‘starvation crimes’ says report by WPF

They report, in graphic detail, on the systematic destruction of farms and factories across the Tigray region, targeting civilians directly, far beyond what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has called a “law enforcement” operation against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) regional government last November.

If the current offensive continues, led by Ethiopian federal troops and Eritrean forces against the remnants of the ousted TPLF, at least 4.5 million people will face deadly shortages of food, medicine and water, Alex de Waal, executive director of the WPF tells The Africa Report.