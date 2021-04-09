Naspers, Prosus need buybacks to cut discount, as Tencent sale underwhelms

Prosus, which was spun off by Johannesburg-based Naspers in September 2019 and listed in Amsterdam, this week raised $14.7bn selling Tencent shares. That reduces its stake from 30.9% to 28.9%. Prosus has committed not to sell any more Tencent shares for at least the next three years.

The size of the offering is “a slight disappointment”, says Travis Lundy, a Smart Karma analyst in Hong Kong. “Prosus noted recently that its non-Tencent businesses are growing faster than Tencent, so it would make sense to reallocate a little capital away from what is basically currently a 90/10 split.”