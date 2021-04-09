DON'T MISS : Talking Africa New Podcast – Nigeria's mass atrocities: How did we get here & how do we get out?

Naspers, Prosus need buybacks to cut discount, as Tencent sale underwhelms

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Friday, 9 April 2021 10:44

tencent
Naspers' market cap is still less than the value of its stake in Tencent. REUTERS/Aly Song

A partial reduction of the stake in Chinese tech giant Tencent will do little to reduce the discounts of Naspers and Prosus shares unless followed up with more share buybacks.

Prosus, which was spun off by Johannesburg-based Naspers in September 2019 and listed in Amsterdam, this week raised $14.7bn selling Tencent shares. That reduces its stake from 30.9% to 28.9%. Prosus has committed not to sell any more Tencent shares for at least the next three years.

The size of the offering is “a slight disappointment”, says Travis Lundy, a Smart Karma analyst in Hong Kong. “Prosus noted recently that its non-Tencent businesses are growing faster than Tencent, so it would make sense to reallocate a little capital away from what is basically currently a 90/10 split.”

  • Prosus said in the statement that the three-year moratorium on Tencent shares is “in line with its long-term belief in the potential of the business.”
