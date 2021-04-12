DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Ethiopia: Looming famine in Tigray is the making of 'starvation crimes' says report by WPF

Trading positions

Botswana: Stock exchange seeks to improve liquidity and reverse trend of delistings

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Monday, 12 April 2021 16:40

Botswana Stock Exchange CEO Thapelo Tsheole

Botswana’s stock exchange plans to introduce global depositary receipts (GDRs) and trading in short-term debt instruments to attract issuers and increase the market’s liquidity, CEO Thapelo Tsheole tells The Africa Report.

International companies want to be able to sell shares in Botswana, Tsheole says from Gaborone. GDRs, which are designed to let investors buy shares of foreign companies on their own domestic exchanges, will be available by mid-2022, he says, and it will be possible to trade short-term debt instruments by the end of this year.

READ MORE Morocco : Why Casablanca Stock Exchange is worried about 2021

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business