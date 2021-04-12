International companies want to be able to sell shares in Botswana, Tsheole says from Gaborone. GDRs, which are designed to let investors buy shares of foreign companies on their own domestic exchanges, will be available by mid-2022, he says, and it will be possible to trade short-term debt instruments by the end of this year.
Botswana: Stock exchange seeks to improve liquidity and reverse trend of delistings
Botswana’s stock exchange plans to introduce global depositary receipts (GDRs) and trading in short-term debt instruments to attract issuers and increase the market’s liquidity, CEO Thapelo Tsheole tells The Africa Report.