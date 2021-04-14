Africa: All the buzz about edible insects

“We loved lockdown because there was no fishmeal or soy coming in, so people had to look for a Plan B, and we were Plan B,” says Talash Huijbers, InsectiPro’s founder and CEO. Fishmeal and soymeal are the main source of protein in animal feed, but their negative impact on the environment – fishmeal contributes to overfishing and soy is a leading driver of deforestation – has forced many feed manufacturers to look for alternatives over the past couple of years.