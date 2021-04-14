“We loved lockdown because there was no fishmeal or soy coming in, so people had to look for a Plan B, and we were Plan B,” says Talash Huijbers, InsectiPro’s founder and CEO. Fishmeal and soymeal are the main source of protein in animal feed, but their negative impact on the environment – fishmeal contributes to overfishing and soy is a leading driver of deforestation – has forced many feed manufacturers to look for alternatives over the past couple of years.
Africa: All the buzz about edible insects
Mango season in Kenya means one thing for InsectiPro: mounds of rotten fruit. And that is a big win for InsectiPro, which farms black soldier flies (BSF), a voracious insect that will feed on almost any type of organic waste. Fully-grown, BSF larvae are basically little protein bars, a highly valuable commodity in the world of animal feed.