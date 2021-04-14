DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Ethiopia: Looming famine in Tigray is the making of 'starvation crimes' says report by WPF

Africa: All the buzz about edible insects

By Emilie Filou
Posted on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 15:59

A bowl of mopane worms stands on the counter for customers to try at the Insect Experience Restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa, August 23, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

Mango season in Kenya means one thing for InsectiPro: mounds of rotten fruit. And that is a big win for InsectiPro, which farms black soldier flies (BSF), a voracious insect that will feed on almost any type of organic waste. Fully-grown, BSF larvae are basically little protein bars, a highly valuable commodity in the world of animal feed.

“We loved lockdown because there was no fishmeal or soy coming in, so people had to look for a Plan B, and we were Plan B,” says Talash Huijbers, InsectiPro’s founder and CEO. Fishmeal and soymeal are the main source of protein in animal feed, but their negative impact on the environment – fishmeal contributes to overfishing and soy is a leading driver of deforestation – has forced many feed manufacturers to look for alternatives over the past couple of years.

