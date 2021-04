The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) wants the independence of the Igbo, the country’s third-largest ethnic group. But President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice of using force instead of dialogue could lead to another insurgency, while the Islamist rebels of Boko Haram in the north are continuing to fight their insurgency some 10 years on.

Prison break

On 5 April, while residents getting out of bed in the south-eastern Imo State, armed men – who the police claim were IPOB members – attacked a federal prison and released some 1,800 inmates before burning the nearby police command headquarters.