Tanzania: Does latest audit point to gross mismanagement under late president Magufuli?

The CAG report, for the financial year ending in June 2020, was submitted to parliament on 8 April.

Since its publication, it has sparked much debate in the ensuing parliamentary sessions in Dodoma, with some MPs calling for restraint in attacks against those supporting Magufuli and his legacy.

“No one can harm president Magufuli’s legacy because he did his best. But we should not call our fellow colleagues traitors when they provide different opinions,” says January Makamba, an MP from Bumbuli constituency who was sacked by Magufuli while serving as minister of state for environment and union matters.