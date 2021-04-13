Ghana’s Hollard to partner with African e-commerce company to sell insurance

The agreement is likely to be concluded in the next couple of months, Akyianu says from Accra. It will start by using the e-commerce platform to distribute simple policies such as travel, basic life, motor and home insurance. Once running, the agreement may be extended to other African countries, she adds.

Hollard is seeking new partners and distribution channels in Ghana to boost the country’s stubbornly low insurance penetration of around 1% of the GDP. E-commerce companies in Africa, meanwhile, want to offer more services as profitability is constrained by the costs of delivering physical goods. The Covid-19 pandemic has made it more urgent for both industries to be able to sell complete services online.