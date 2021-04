In a daring move on Monday 12 April, Mogadishu police chief Sadaq Omar also known as ‘John’ issued a statement directing members of parliament not to attend a session of the lower house of the people.

According to the police chief — who has since been replaced –– he was trying to protect Somalia from plunging into further chaos due to the prolonged elections impasse. In his statement, Sadaq said: “I stopped today’s session because parliament’s term expired and there is no need for an extension of their term.”