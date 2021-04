It is a relatively well-known story, or at least one that African history buffs thought they knew. Starting in 3000 BCE and over a period of several millennia, Africa experienced what experts have coined the ‘Bantu Expansion’, a massive migration movement that originated on the borders of modern-day Cameroon and Nigeria and eventually spread to eastern and southern Africa, extending its reach across half the continent.

From the Cameroon Grassfields to the African Great Lakes