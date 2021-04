For more than two decades, Djibouti has been in an energy race against time. The stakes are high for this small country with a subsoil devoid of any fossil fuels, and for which electricity coverage is as much a question of economic and social development as it is of national sovereignty.

“We are developing a strategy,” says Yonis Ali Guedi, minister for the sector. Developing this sector would enable the country to have the energy resources required to set in motion the impressive urban, port, and in the not-too-distant future, industrial infrastructures that have been emerging over the past 10 years, in a highly unstable sub-regional context.

Aware of the difficulty of this equation, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh (IOG) took up the issue in 1999. Only a few months after coming to power, the Djiboutian President secured the electricity interconnection project with his Ethiopian neighbour, which had been under discussion for several years between the two countries. It materialised in 2011 with the construction of a 283-km high-voltage line linking the Ethiopian town of Dire Dawa to the suburbs of Djibouti City.

“It represents 60 to 65% of the country’s electricity consumption,” says the minister. A second one is currently being completed to inject an additional 60 MW per day into the Djibouti network before the end of the year.