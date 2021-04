The anticipated resumption of IPOs by Egyptian state companies has started to take shape after multiple delays over the past years, even with uncertainties over how such listings will fare amid unfavourable conditions still looming.

The ambitious government IPO programme kicked off two years ago following a $12bn funding agreement with the IMF, signed in 2016. Proceeding with the IPO programme was reiterated by the stand-by agreement Egypt signed with the IMF in 2020, as a step to “deepen structural reforms” as penned by the Fund.