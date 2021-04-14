South Africa’s BankservAfrica plans payments platform for SADC countries

The platform, which will allow payments to and from bank accounts and mobile money wallets, has been under preparation for over a year, Pilbauer says in Johannesburg. It will go live in a month with a first group of participants including ZB Bank in Zimbabwe, Virtual Technology Services in Namibia and Selcom Paytech in Tanzania. Initial payments will be in rand and US dollars.

“Seamless payment systems can contribute to economic recovery” once the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic is over, Pilbauer says. “You can’t do it only on a domestic level.”