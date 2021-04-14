Across Africa in April: Elections, books, trade and appointments

To the ballot box, with few choices

Several presidents standing for reelection in April have gone to great lengths to weaken the opposition: Idriss Déby Itno, who has been president of Chad since 1990, is awaiting results that are likely to be in his favour, while fellow long-stayer Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti has won a fifth term and newcomer Patrice Talon of Benin got a second term. None of them faced substantial challenges due to their efforts to limit political space and the room for dissenting voices.