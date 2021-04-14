DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Ethiopia: Looming famine in Tigray is the making of 'starvation crimes' says report by WPF

Across Africa in April: Elections, books, trade and appointments

By The Africa Report
Posted on Wednesday, 14 April 2021 18:00

Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno welcomed at Sochi International Airport as he arrives to take part in the 2019 Russia-Africa Summit. Valery Sharifulin/TASS/Sipa USA Host Photo Agency

There are various things to watch out for in April on the continent.

To the ballot box, with few choices

Several presidents standing for reelection in April have gone to great lengths to weaken the opposition: Idriss Déby Itno, who has been president of Chad since 1990, is awaiting results that are likely to be in his favour, while fellow long-stayer Ismaïl Omar Guelleh of Djibouti has won a fifth term and newcomer Patrice Talon of Benin got a second term. None of them faced substantial challenges due to their efforts to limit political space and the room for dissenting voices.

