CNN, ABC News, Fox… For the past two months, Professor Lbachir BenMohamed has been omnipresent in US media and comes up in all discussions centred around Covid. This is due to the fact that he is leading a team at the University of California, Irvine that is currently developing a universal vaccine that would protect against all forms of Covid-19, as well as possible new variants.

No one could have foreseen that this man from Tagante, an Amazigh village 18km from Guelmim, Morocco, would become an expert in the field of immunology and the head of one of the most important research laboratories in the US.