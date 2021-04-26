Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty tells The Africa Report that the decision to focus on the continent was rather an easy one to make: “We’ve got a billion people living in Africa. Very few of them have financial services – that’s a reality. If you want the economy to grow, you need financial services. Financial services is like the railroad, you need to put in the railroad.”
South Africa: ‘We’re an industry that powers up economic growth’, Paul Hanratty, Sanlam CEO
Diversified financial services group Sanlam, one of the largest on the continent by market capitalisation, remains focused on entrenching its dominance in Africa while keeping an eye on prospects in developed markets.