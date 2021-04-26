DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Rwanda: 'The story of a political murder and an African regime gone bad'

LACK OF Accessibility

South Africa: ‘We’re an industry that powers up economic growth’, Paul Hanratty, Sanlam CEO

By Xolisa Phillip
Posted on Monday, 26 April 2021 16:25

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty

Diversified financial services group Sanlam, one of the largest on the continent by market capitalisation, remains focused on entrenching its dominance in Africa while keeping an eye on prospects in developed markets.

Sanlam CEO Paul Hanratty tells The Africa Report that the decision to focus on the continent was rather an easy one to make: “We’ve got a billion people living in Africa. Very few of them have financial services – that’s a reality. If you want the economy to grow, you need financial services. Financial services is like the railroad, you need to put in the railroad.”

Digital subscription
Digital subscription

Give yourself a headstart:
Get full access to The Africa Report on all your devices.

More Business