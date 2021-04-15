In any case, if you are a difficult problem, join the continental queue: demography, climate change, jobs…. Trade is no silver bullet. Nevertheless, the engagement of African leaders to create the AfCFTA is one of the most encouraging efforts at driving development in recent decades.
AfCFTA: Trade’s high stakes and big winnings
“I don’t want anybody to be under the illusion this is going to be easy. It’s going to be difficult, but we’ve got to do it,” Wamkele Mene, secretary general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) told The Africa Report in February.