Nigeria’s Pricepally plans expansion as food inflation jumps again

The company aims to be operating in one or both of the cities by the fourth quarter of this year, when it plans a new seed funding round, Lawoyin says from Lagos. Kenya’s Nairobi is also a target for future expansion, he adds.

The disruption to supply chains caused by Covid-19 has prompted an acceleration in Nigerian food inflation. Structural factors including a poor road network, lack of storage and conflicts between farmers and herders underpin the food-price problem. Figures released on 15 April show that Nigeria’s annual inflation rose to its highest in more than four years in March, at 18.17%.