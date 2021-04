“Whoever is doing it, it was very professionally done,” said ANC deputy secretary general Jesse Duarte in a radio interview with Eyewitness News on the leaked recordings on Thursday 15 April. “It was cut and spliced very carefully to give a particular impression of a very sober conversation in the meeting of the officials of the ANC.”

One of the leaks contained a purported recording of Duarte’s input at a meeting between the ANC’s top six officials and former president Jacob Zuma at the end of last month. The party is trying to persuade Zuma to testify in front of the commission of inquiry into the large-scale corruption during his tenure, dubbed “state capture”, but he continues to refuse.