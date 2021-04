Asian citrus greening is the “most devastating disease of citrus worldwide,” according to the department of agriculture, which has issued an alert to farmers.

“The only cure is the chainsaw. Basically, you’ve got to take the trees out. […] It seems inevitable that at some point we will have … Asian greening entering South Africa,” Justin Chadwick, CEO of the Citrus Growers Association (CGA), tells The Africa Report.

Asian citrus greening disease is also referred to as Huanglongbing (HLB). It is caused by bacteria that is “insect vector-transmitted by the Asian citrus psyllid,” explains Chadwick.