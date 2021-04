Accused of war crimes and crimes against humanity alongside Charles Blé Goudé, the former president of Côte d’Ivoire, Laurent Gbagbo, was cleared once and for all by the ICC.

But it is a final blow for the court’s chief prosecutor, Gambia’s Fatou Bensouda, who worked tirelessly on the case. At the end of a decade-long proceeding marked by a string of defeats, and as she prepares to hand over the reins on 16 June to the incoming chief prosecutor elected last February, the British national Karim Khan, Bensouda was unsuccessful in proving the guilt of the court’s most high-profile defendant.