Chad: President Idriss Déby is killed in battle, after ruling for 30 years

[ 🇹🇩 TCHAD ]
🔸Le mouvement rebelle du Front pour l'alternance et la concorde au Tchad (Fact) arrivé de sa base arrière de Libye est entré en territoire tchadien le 11 avril le jour de l'élection présidentielle avec pour objectif de chasser le président Idriss Déby. pic.twitter.com/9GbtmeXFNL
