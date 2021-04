Many of them are seeking to band together to make a change at a continental and global level. The Covid-19 pandemic has led more people to speak up. Ghanaian and Nigerian lawmakers rebuked China for racial discrimination against Africans in the country during the pandemic.

Writing in The Africa Report a year ago, former World Bank vice-­president for Africa Obiageli Ezekwesili doubled down on her calls for China to pay reparations for its failure to contain the virus, saying: ‘The unjustified suffering of the poor and vulnerable brought on by the actions of a comparatively rich and powerful country demands a new system for addressing global inequities.’