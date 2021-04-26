Côte d’Ivoire: Bédié, Gbagbo, Ouattara… the endless dance

With AfCFTA, ‘Africa is sending a crystal clear signal’ that it is open for business says Wamkele Mene
On 26 April African Continental Free Trade Area will hold the inaugural meeting of its Disputes Settlement Body which will be central to the ... fair and effective operation of what will eventually be Africa’s single market. In this exclusive opinion piece for The Africa Report, Wamkele Mene, Secretary-General of the AfCFTA, explains how this body will work and avoid the pitfalls of other trading blocs.