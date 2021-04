“Of all the liars in Africa,” wrote the English colonialist Ewart Grogan after a visit in 1899, “I believe the people of Rwanda are by far the most thorough”.

Grogan’s offensive quote is used in the introduction to Michela Wrong’s book, Do Not Disturb, The Story of a political murder and an African Regime gone bad.

Not much has changed since then, she believes. Rwandans are always telling her how mendacious they are: the country “glories in its impenetrability” and “sees virtue in misleading” she writes.

Cleary offensive, these initial paragraphs echo the propaganda of Hutu Power, a movement whose racist ideology underpinned the 1994 genocide of the Tutsi tribe and whose atrocity speech portrayed this minority as devious and dangerous.

Anti-Kagame?

Michela Wrong’s reliance on unverified testimony from a “small, tight-knit elite” of exiles, is concerning to accuse the President of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, and his government of a myriad of crimes and misdemeanours.

Her main informant is Patrick Karegeya who, after the Rwandan Patriotic Front (RPF) victory over the Hutu Power forces, was appointed Rwanda’s external intelligence chief. He went into exile in November 2007, and fled, he claims to the author, out of a concern for serious breaches of human rights by his former comrades.

The author does not mention the corruption allegations levelled against him. Another source is Lieutenant-General Kayumba Nyamwasa – former chief of staff of the Rwandan army who joined Karegeya in exile in 2010. He was also accused of corruption, although that is not mentioned in the book.

With a novelistic style, the author revels in their lives as they tell her of double agents, the wiretapping of plotters using unscrambled telephones, hitmen, fake police, entrapment, and informants. Tape recordings are revealed apparently containing orders sent by their former comrades in the RPF for their assassinations, but no one bothers with any rigorous testing or expert verification.