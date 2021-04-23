DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Rwanda: 'The story of a political murder and an African regime gone bad'

Africa in May: From AfDB meetings to Covid-19 vaccines to acute peak food insecurity

By The Africa Report
Posted on Friday, 23 April 2021 18:26

Akinwumi Adesina (AfDB) 2018 Photo by ddp/pool/Schmidt/action press/REX/Shutterstock

May, no different from the others, is set to be a busy month on the continent - the AfDB annual meeting, distribution of Covid vaccines, tech conferences, and more.

Finance

AfDB – Akwaaba in Accra

The Ghanaian capital is set to welcome the African Development Bank (AfDB) for its Annual Meetings from 24 to 28 May, a year after the 2020 meetings took place virtually from the Bank’s home in Abidjan.

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta said Ghana would “leave no stone unturned to ensure this is a seminal event”. Key themes up for discussion by finance ministers and others interested in the continent’s trajectory are Africa’s response to the short- and long-term effects of the Covid-19 pandemic and the launch of the African Continental Free Trade Area in January.

