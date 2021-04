Governments in the region can “seize the opportunity” to renegotiate or restructure their debts by lengthening maturities and lowering interest rates, Nwabufo says. “This would ease the fiscal pressures that governments are currently grappling with and create space for more targeted development spending.”

East Africa was the continent’s most resilient region in 2020 due to less reliance on primary commodities and greater diversification compared with other parts of Africa, Nwabufo says. The region’s real GDP growth will rebound to 3% in 2021 from 0.7% in 2020, with Djibouti, Tanzania and Rwanda as the potential top performers, she predicts.