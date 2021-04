The double shock of the Covid-19 crisis and Nigeria’s border closure have been major obstacles to overcome.

TAR: 2020 was an extremely rough year. How long will it take Benin to recover?

Romuald Wadagni: 2020 was difficult for the whole world, but it has also allowed our country to show its resilience. The pace of reforms has not slowed down at all. In 2016, we launched a number of investments to enable us to digitise and improve our revenue collection. These have borne fruit.