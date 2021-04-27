Banana wars: Is Africa losing the battle against South America?

DRC: Gertler affair raises questions over rot in banking sector
Despite the dominance of the US dollar and prevalence of cash transactions in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Kinshasa bankers say they are ... putting out all the stops to prevent illicit financial flows from transiting through their institutions. From exemptions granted, to government officials linked to fraud, to whistleblowers sentenced to death: how far does the rot go in the DRC banking sector, and what is being done to clean it up?