Ethiopia telecoms bids disappoint, MTN backed by China

By Morris Kiruga
Posted on Tuesday, 27 April 2021 15:43

ethio telecom
A branch of state-owned Ethio Telecom is seen in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. REUTERS/Maggie Fick

Ethiopia intends to liberalise its telecoms sector by awarding two new licenses, and selling off a minority stake (40%) in the state-owned monopoly Ethio Telecom.

On Monday 26 April, Addis Ababa confirmed receipt of two bids for new telecoms licenses, bringing it closer to ending the monopoly of the sector.

The two bids came from MTN of South Africa – the continent’s largest telecoms company – and a consortium that includes Kenya’s Safaricom, its minority owners Vodafone and Vodacom, CDC Group and Japanese general trading giant Sumitomo Corp.

