“The post-Déby era inevitably begins tomorrow,” Albert Pahimi Padacké told us in early April. Less than 10 days later, this sentence, which sounds like an electoral slogan, took on a very special meaning as Idriss Déby Itno (IDI) died on 18 April. Padacké has just recently been appointed prime minister by the National Transitional Committee (NTC), a body headed by Mahamat Idriss Déby, the deceased president’s son.