Many are touting gas as the ‘amphibian fuel’ that will help transition from oil-based fuels to green energy.

But for some countries, there is also a more pressing reason – the cost.

Since 2016 to 2020, the North African country has been working on reducing its gasoline and diesel imports by 65%, according to official data. Gasoline remains the fuel of choice for car owners, while diesel, locally known as ‘solar’ is mostly used by trucks and buses.