The Ethiopian government has signalled that Jubilee, East Africa’s largest insurer, will be allowed to enter the country once financial services are opened to foreign companies, Chairman Nizar Juma tells The Africa Report.

“Once the financial sector starts to open, insurance will be the next step,” Juma says in Nairobi. “Ethiopia is a very good market. We will talk to Allianz to see if they want to enter.”

The World Bank has been asking the Ethiopian government to open up financial services, Juma says. “I think it is going to happen.”