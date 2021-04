It was her first address since assuming office on 19 March following the sudden death of the late president John Magufuli.

Her inaugural speech looked at the upcoming trends and priorities the government will undertake, but with a warning to the nation: “We cannot in any way be taken back to the old dark days,” as she spoke about an end to corrupt public officers and their accomplices.

Protecting democracy

Under Magufuli’s leadership, Tanzania’s commitment to democracy and freedom of rights was increasingly being questioned. Opposition parties, political opponents and journalists were regularly silenced or threatened.