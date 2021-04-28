DON'T MISS : Talking Africa Podcast – Rwanda: 'The story of a political murder and an African regime gone bad'

Nigeria: Increased railway lines will decrease road congestion and help trade

By Ruth Olurounbi, in Abuja
Posted on Wednesday, 28 April 2021 13:13

Guests attend a ground breaking ceremony of a new line of an ongoing light rail construction project in Lagos, Nigeria, 15 April 15 2021.Photo by Emma Houston/Xinhua)

When Lagos-based Miftah Adediran broke ground on his cashew and other cash-crop ­businesses in Ibadan about five years ago, he banked on the government’s promise of a railway that would help haul his crops to Lagos, whence they could make their way in trucks to the congested Apapa port for export.

Next year, Adediran might finally get to export his crops from Ibadan, via a railway that goes all the way to the port. On 25 January, China Civil Engineering Construction Corp­oration, the contractor handling the $1.6bn Lagos-Ibadan railway project, announced that it had linked the Lagos-Ibadan rail tracks to the Apapa port.

The link ‘has become an important transportation passage for the import and export of goods, and now serves as a significant guarantee with regard to the comprehensive operational efficiency of the railway,’ the Chinese construction company said in its statement.

