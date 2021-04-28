Nigeria: Increased railway lines will decrease road congestion and help trade

Ethiopia: Investment bank law may herald creation of stock exchange
Ethiopia has been progressively opening its banking sector since 2016. As the country moves ahead with its liberalisation process under Abiy ... Ahmed’s leadership, the pace of reform has picked up. But with the recent flop of telecom privatisation; partly because of fears around security, will financial sector opening fare differently? The fate of investment banks will be closely linked to moves to open an Ethiopian Stock exchange, and the wider privatisation process.