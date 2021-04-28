Nigeria: Increased railway lines will decrease road congestion and help trade

Next year, Adediran might finally get to export his crops from Ibadan, via a railway that goes all the way to the port. On 25 January, China Civil Engineering Construction Corp­oration, the contractor handling the $1.6bn Lagos-Ibadan railway project, announced that it had linked the Lagos-Ibadan rail tracks to the Apapa port.

The link ‘has become an important transportation passage for the import and export of goods, and now serves as a significant guarantee with regard to the comprehensive operational efficiency of the railway,’ the Chinese construction company said in its statement.