The advantage of offering cloud-based software as a service (SaaS) it that Curacel can go anywhere, Mascot says. The company’s strategy is to follow its insurance company clients such as AXA Mansard, Liberty Health and Old Mutual into national markets where they have scale. Kenya and Côte d’Ivoire are top priorities, Mascot says.

Mascot says reducing insurance fraud in hospitals is one of his goals. The company works with more than 800 hospitals in Nigeria, Ghana, and Uganda using AI to replace manual form checking — which is labour-intensive — with automated processes using cloud software.