After parliament voted in a proposal to extend Farmaajo’s term by two-years, chaos hit the streets of the capital Mogadishu.

Residents have been forced to seek refuge outside the city, fearing for their lives, as tensions escalate between pro-government forces and those opposed to Farmaajo’s bid to extend his term.

It is estimated that about 100,000 people in Mogadishu have fled their homes so far.