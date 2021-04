The company is currently discussing and testing military packs with armies, says Marc Vatel, Servair vice-president for Africa. He expects the product, which will be supplied to armies in active combat, to be available by the end of 2021.

The technology employed is adapted from one used to supply meals to astronauts on the Alpha space mission to International Space Station under an agreement with the European Space Agency. Vatel hopes the company’s reputation for precision in supply can be transferred to new military terrain.

Traceability and sanitation standards for food sold in Africa are “as high as in France,” he says. “You can’t poison a pilot or a soldier who is carrying arms… We can send rations anywhere in Africa.”