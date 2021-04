The veteran politician – who has run for president, and who has served in several capacities as minister under President Olusegun Obasanjo – has now opened a School of Politics, Policy and Governance.

For her, a key ingredient in that process is the formation of an elite class with vision beyond self-enrichment. “We are now 21, going on 22, years of unbroken democracy,” says Ezekwesili, but what prevents the move from country to nation “is this matter of the subordination of the common good for narrow and private interests”.

