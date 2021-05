The on-screen trades will continue to use paper settlement until a central securities depositary (CSD) can be put in place, Bazuin says in Windhoek. Bonds currently have to be traded over-the-counter (OTC).

The exchange hopes to be able to implement a CSD to facilitate automatic bond trading by the end of the year. The creation of a CSD, which would end OTC trading, has been held up by delays in the enabling legislation needed.