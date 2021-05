Koome now awaits parliamentary approval to become the 15th chief justice of Kenya and the third under the 2010 constitution.

The JSC, a constitutional body mandated to oversee all matters of the judiciary – including the selection of chief justice and judges of the supreme court – settled on Koome after a rigorous interview session that lasted six hours.

“After lengthy deliberations and careful consideration of the performance of various candidates, the JSC has unanimously recommended the appointment of Hon. Koome Martha Karabu as the chief justice of the Republic of Kenya and has submitted her name to the President for appointment,” the JSC said in a statement.