Naspers Foundry seeks South Africa’s answer to Tencent

By David Whitehouse
Posted on Wednesday, 5 May 2021 18:45

Naspers Foundry portfolio company Aerobotics uses drones and satellites to provide crop analytics. Photo supplied.

Naspers Foundry is likely to make a new investment in an early-stage financial-services business in June as it continues its quest to unearth a South African tech giant in the making.

The foundry is an early-stage business funding vehicle created by Naspers, which in 2001 made one of the best-ever early-stage investments by putting $32m into China’s tech giant Tencent. The foundry’s main focus areas are fintech, educational tech, food tech and classified advertising. The aim is to create “the next big South Africa tech success story,” Naspers Foundry head Fabian Whate says from Cape Town.

The vehicle takes minority stakes in businesses, which will be the case for the pending financial-services deal, Whate says. Businesses need to be at the revenue-generating stage to be considered. Founders need to have “skin in the game” and a “defensible moat”.

Portfolio companies continue to run themselves, but the foundry sits on the board of each business and that will continue with future investments. The foundry can help portfolio companies with networking, market access and giving advice from internal experts, Whate says.

He is not deterred by South Africa’s poor overall economic performance. “Tech has been the bright sport globally” during Covid-19, he says. The foundry is “not a macro investor. These businesses are a penetration play. They are not operating in saturated markets.”

