Titans of tech

South Africa: MTN dreams of making it big in the African world of Big Tech

By Quentin Velluet
Posted on Thursday, 6 May 2021 01:31

The top priority of Ralph Mupita’s plan “Ambition 2025” is to conquer new markets on the continent. Here, an MTN advertising panel in Abidjan. Olivier for JA

Inspired by Apple and WeChat, Africa's leading telecoms operator - South Africa's MTN - is making a strategic shift, and transforming itself into a tech platform.

MTN’s management team has been smiling since 26 April.

Since that day, the South African operator has been one of only two bidders – in addition to a consortium made up of Vodafone, Vodacom and Safaricom – to apply for one of the two future telecoms operator licences in Ethiopia, which is one of the last African markets to open up to competition in the sector.

In order to mobilise the resources necessary to obtain the licence (around $1bn), MTN has linked up with several investors, including the Chinese government’s Silk Road Fund. “Other partners will be disclosed if the tender is successful,” MTN said in a statement on 26 April.

Platform economy

