France begins transfer of €5bn to BCEAO as part of CFA franc reform

Fin de mon séjour en Côte d’Ivoire, un exemple de partenariat renforcé et de réussite pour le continent. 🇫🇷🇨🇮🤝 pic.twitter.com/WqXsqXYb4w
— Bruno Le Maire (@BrunoLeMaire) May 1, 2021
Kenya/Tanzania: Kenyatta and Hassan agree to reset diplomatic & trade ties
During the first visit by Tanzania's new President Samia Suluhu Hassan to Kenya, she and her counterpart President Uhuru Kenyatta pledged to ... reset diplomatic and trade relations that were strained under Tanzania's late president John P. Magufuli.