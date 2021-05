Covid-19 vaccinations in Egypt have been one of the slowest in the MENA region — and the world — failing to curb a rampant spread of infections in recent weeks. Yet recent agreements to domestically manufacture coronavirus vaccines might signal a turnaround for the north African nation.

As part of the COVAX agreement — backed by UNICEF, WHO et al. to provide African nations with doses — Egypt has thus far received around 1.5m jabs, for a population of just over 100m people.