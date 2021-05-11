South Africa : Starbucks aims to become a habit ‘rather than destination’ says CEO Maizey

Technically, though, Maizey is the CEO of Rand Capital Coffee, the licence holder of the Starbucks brand in Southern Africa.

“We have the rights to all of the Southern African Development Community (SADC). There’s eight surrounding countries — all the way to Malawi — for which we have explicit rights. Effectively, if we can perform, I think we will earn the rights to the rest of Africa,” Maizey tells The Africa Report.

Starbucks Corporation, the mother brand, celebrates 50 years of existence this year. In 2021, the brand marks five years of operation in South Africa.

Starbucks Corporation operates 33,000 stores globally, while Starbucks South Africa has grown its portfolio from 16 outlets to 25, in locations including Johannesburg and Cape Town.

Rand Capital swooped on the Starbucks licence towards the end of 2019, when Taste Holdings, the previous holder, lost its appetite for its food business following a disappointing performance.

Right now, Starbucks is a bit of a novelty. You have to convert that destination consumer into a habitual consumer. Who’s driving to a mall to get coffee in the morning? It’s not happening,” -Adrian Maizey, Starbucks South Africa CEO

At that time, the Starbucks brand had been in South Africa for three years and looked set to suffer a similar fate following the entry of Domino’s Pizza.