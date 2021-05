When President Filipe Jacinto Nyusi became SADC chairperson on 17 August 2020, his country was battling insurgency. However, to date, the regional body has not actioned an effective strategy to deal with suspected Islamist militants in Cabo Degaldo.

SADC’s stance and failure to action its own statute — Article 6 of the Mutual Defence Pact — has cemented the assertion of its struggle to restore peace and stability to one of its member states, whose citizens are in dire need of aid.